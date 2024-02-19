CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,376 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $25,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,241,000 after purchasing an additional 444,435 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

