CI Investments Inc. Sells 286,279 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 286,279 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Onsemi worth $44,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Onsemi by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Onsemi by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after buying an additional 2,568,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,278,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Price Performance

ON stock opened at $78.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Insights cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onsemi

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.