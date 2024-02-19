CI Investments Inc. Sells 30,285 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,285 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $26,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.71.

Shares of HES stock opened at $148.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.28. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

