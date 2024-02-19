CI Investments Inc. Sells 30,435 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,755 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 30,435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $34,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $113.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

