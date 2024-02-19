CIBC Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.14.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMP.UN

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$19.63 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.36 and a twelve month high of C$19.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.