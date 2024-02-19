CIBC Trims CAE (TSE:CAE) Target Price to C$32.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$36.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.36.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE
CAE Stock Down 1.5 %
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CAE
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.