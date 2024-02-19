Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Raised by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $149,585,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,470,000 after purchasing an additional 939,861 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 824.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 722,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after purchasing an additional 440,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $111.86. The company had a trading volume of 685,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $127.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.