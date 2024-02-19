Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

CIFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIFR stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $962.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

