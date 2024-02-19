Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.
CIFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st.
CIFR stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $962.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.
