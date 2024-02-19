Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.44. 24,912,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,109,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,836 shares of company stock worth $6,042,021. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

