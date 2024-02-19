Citigroup Raises Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target to $13.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MIR opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 501,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

