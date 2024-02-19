Citigroup Raises TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $50.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TPG in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised TPG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.04.

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $43.19 on Thursday. TPG has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,079.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TPG will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,798.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $89,216,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TPG in the 4th quarter worth about $55,992,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TPG by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,153,000 after buying an additional 1,298,069 shares in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

