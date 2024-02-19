Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Citizens & Northern Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Citizens & Northern
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
