ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $10.95 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,419 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,757,000 after buying an additional 362,562 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,168,000 after purchasing an additional 498,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kroger by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after buying an additional 148,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,545,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,728. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

