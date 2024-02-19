ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in EnerSys by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in EnerSys by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENS stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $91.45. The stock had a trading volume of 304,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.21. EnerSys has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.