ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PEP stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.32. 5,245,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $228.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.33.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

