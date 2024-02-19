ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $9.49 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Down 2.6 %

Lennar stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,967. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.28. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

