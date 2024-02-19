ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $4.44 Million in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of APP stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $59.87. 6,179,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $60.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their target price on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at $225,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $2,054,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,291,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,847,767.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,331,593 shares of company stock worth $50,770,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Stories

