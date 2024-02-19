ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $360.68. 2,274,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.24 and a 200-day moving average of $388.74. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.74.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

