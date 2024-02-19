ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Belden worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth approximately $982,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Belden by 22.4% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 53,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 10.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDC traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.96. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.06 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDC. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

