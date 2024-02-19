ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 146.1% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 459,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,650,000 after acquiring an additional 272,619 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.2% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.9% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

PANW traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $366.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,262,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.49.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

