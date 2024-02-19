ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 15,986 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,986 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Onsemi by 40.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Onsemi by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in Onsemi by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 1,826.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,910,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

