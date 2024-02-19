ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 24,054 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,054 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 0.4 %

STRL stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.12. 244,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,673. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

