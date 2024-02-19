ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 404 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $20.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,282.06. 115,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,209.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,025.68. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $650.00 and a 1-year high of $1,336.39.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,778 shares of company stock valued at $14,707,146. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.