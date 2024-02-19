ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,483 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Mizuho increased their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.97.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.22 on Monday, reaching $289.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,159,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.23 and its 200 day moving average is $234.85. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $295.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $4,386,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,521,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,994,573.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $4,386,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,521,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,994,573.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $590,905.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,330,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,398,178 shares of company stock valued at $372,666,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

