ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 907 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its position in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $19.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,245.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,367. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.10 and a twelve month high of $1,295.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,158.28 and its 200-day moving average is $977.97. The company has a market capitalization of $583.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.95.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

