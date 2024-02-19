Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 79,745 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 212.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies makes up 0.8% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.8 %

TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

