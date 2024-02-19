ClearBridge Investments Ltd Acquires 367,048 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,462,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,048 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 3.5% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of CSX worth $106,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Down 0.8 %

CSX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.72. 12,668,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,596,991. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $37.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.