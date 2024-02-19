ClearBridge Investments Ltd Has $77.44 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,234,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,832 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable accounts for approximately 2.5% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned about 1.80% of Brookfield Renewable worth $77,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.5 %

BEPC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.34. 1,082,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,173. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -79.19 and a beta of 1.16. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -421.88%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

