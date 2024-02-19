ClearBridge Investments Ltd Sells 221,302 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,152,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221,302 shares during the period. PPL accounts for about 3.2% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $97,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.64. 9,228,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

