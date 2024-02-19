ClearBridge Investments Ltd Trims Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,215 shares during the period. Southern accounts for 5.9% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.26% of Southern worth $182,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,313,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 200.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 50,897 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Southern by 63.1% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.48. 8,509,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,009. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average is $68.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

