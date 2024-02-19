ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (CTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NYSE:CTR opened at $38.19 on Monday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.88 per share, for a total transaction of $387,237.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,087,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,928,825.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,810 shares of company stock worth $942,167.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

