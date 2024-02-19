ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ClearOne by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearOne during the second quarter valued at $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in ClearOne during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ClearOne during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

