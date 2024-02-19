Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 299.20 ($3.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £450.27 million, a PE ratio of 554.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 647.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 755.65. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278 ($3.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,106 ($13.97).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.91), for a total value of £153,012.20 ($193,246.02). In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.91), for a total transaction of £153,012.20 ($193,246.02). Also, insider Mike Morgan sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($9.93), for a total transaction of £40,479 ($51,122.76). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 102 shares of company stock valued at $71,585 and have sold 31,790 shares valued at $24,996,040. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.