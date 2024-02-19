Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $3.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,742.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CDE opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

