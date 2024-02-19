Columbia Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 728 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $12,864,000. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 182,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,685,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $473.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $488.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.47.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 943,699 shares of company stock valued at $358,437,552. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

