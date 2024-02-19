Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.7% of Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 100.1% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 12,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 298,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 301.8% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 51,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,578,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,130,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

