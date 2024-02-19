Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

