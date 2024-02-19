CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stake Boosted by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 811,444 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.56% of CommScope worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CommScope by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,400,000 after buying an additional 3,056,141 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after buying an additional 2,934,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CommScope by 1,110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,216,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after buying an additional 2,033,650 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 816,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,892.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 841,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,520.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 816,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,892.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 87,113 shares of company stock valued at $151,178 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

CommScope Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of COMM opened at $2.18 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.

About CommScope

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Featured Stories

