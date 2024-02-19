Comparing LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

LCI Industries has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LCI Industries and Cepton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $3.78 billion 0.82 $394.97 million $2.53 48.25 Cepton $7.43 million 5.76 $9.38 million ($3.51) -0.77

Profitability

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton. Cepton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares LCI Industries and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 1.70% 4.70% 2.09% Cepton -573.05% N/A -60.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LCI Industries and Cepton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 2 3 1 0 1.83 Cepton 1 2 0 0 1.67

LCI Industries presently has a consensus target price of $104.20, indicating a potential downside of 14.64%. Given LCI Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than Cepton.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Cepton shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of LCI Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of Cepton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Cepton on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims; and biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

