Compound (COMP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $41.27 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $496.86 million and $41.27 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $61.51 or 0.00118501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00034765 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00020436 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006707 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,077,947 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,077,947.28930747 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 61.90503455 USD and is up 4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $31,764,216.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.