ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,842,381 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,261 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ConocoPhillips worth $220,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,354,009,000 after buying an additional 334,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,440,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,907 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $742,865,000 after purchasing an additional 146,064 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,967,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,536. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

