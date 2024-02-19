ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,307 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 2.8% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $310,102,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $186,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:COP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.57. 6,967,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,637,536. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average of $116.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

