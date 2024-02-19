Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,736. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

