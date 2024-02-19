Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.11 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.62 or 0.00020453 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.11 billion and approximately $5.51 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00075856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00027103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 387,228,270 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

