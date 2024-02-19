CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRSP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.39.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $90.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average is $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,700. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

