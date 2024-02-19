Critical Contrast: DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) versus Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DriveItAway and Nerdy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DriveItAway 0 0 0 0 N/A Nerdy 0 1 4 0 2.80

Nerdy has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.03%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than DriveItAway.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

38.4% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of DriveItAway shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Nerdy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DriveItAway and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DriveItAway -59.80% N/A -65.32% Nerdy -24.01% -58.63% -33.16%

Risk & Volatility

DriveItAway has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DriveItAway and Nerdy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DriveItAway $2.19 million 2.31 $320,000.00 N/A N/A Nerdy $180.12 million 3.09 -$35.40 million ($0.47) -6.89

DriveItAway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nerdy.

Summary

Nerdy beats DriveItAway on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DriveItAway

DriveItAway Inc. develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

