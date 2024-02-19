Cybin’s (CYBN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Cybin Stock Performance

CYBN stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Cybin has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $138.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Cybin alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cybin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cybin by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,061,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111,112 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Cybin in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cybin by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 402,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cybin in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cybin by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.