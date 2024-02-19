D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Raised by Horiko Capital Management LLC

Horiko Capital Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 7.6% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.27. 1,815,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $157.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

