Dana (DAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $13.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 39,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

