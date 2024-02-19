Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,545 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 8.3% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.28% of Deere & Company worth $305,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 747.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 448,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,329,000 after buying an additional 99,568 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Deere & Company by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.74.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $360.68. 2,274,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,139. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.